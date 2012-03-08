(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

PARIS, MARCH 8 - PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA : * Has announced the signing of an agreement to sell 54,430,000 klépierre shares to Simon Property for 28 euros per share * Says disposal of 28.7% of klépierre's share capital will generate a capital gain of approximately euros 1.5BN for the group * Says disposal will contribute 32bp to tier 1 ratio target of 9 pct under Basel 3