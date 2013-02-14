BRIEF-Britain's Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 477 million pounds
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m
PARIS Feb 14 BNP Paribas SA : * Shares rise 1.6 percent after results
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.17 billion roubles ($53.95 million) versus 3.35 billion roubles year ago