PARIS, July 8 French bank BNP Paribas' insurance venture in China with Bank of Beijing will study other partnerships though acquisitions are not on the agenda, BNP's insurance chief said on Monday.

"We want to invest in this joint venture and will grow by adding clients, new products and eventually by making new partnerships," Eric Lombard told Reuters in a phone interview. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Plumb)