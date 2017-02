PARIS, March 28 BNP Paribas Chief Executive Laurent Bonnafe said on Wednesday that the bank's asset reduction efforts are proceeding ahead of schedule and that they should be completed by the end of the year.

"Our number one priority remains our implementation of our deleveraging plan," Bonnafe said in a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference in London. "All in all we have already achieved 70 percent of the plan."

