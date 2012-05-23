BRIEF-Atlas Mara announces board changes to boost core stratergy
* Announces measures to accelerate its strategic execution of its three core areas: commercial and retail banking, fintech, and markets and treasury
PARIS May 23 BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, hopes to increase its dividend payout after 2012, its chairman said on Wednesday.
BNP, which cut its payout ratio to 25 percent last year from around 33 percent to preserve capital, will keep its dividend payout at 25 percent this year, Baudouin Prot told a shareholder meeting.
"We will once again in 2012 have a payout ratio of 25 percent," Prot said. "I hope it can rise after." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
TOKYO, Feb 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp, will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf edged slightly higher in morning trade on Thursday as global shares held near highs and crude oil prices traded near their average over the past month.