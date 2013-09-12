(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Spencer Anderson
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has shaken up its fixed
income business with a significant restructuring of its
operations.
From October 1, the fixed income business will be managed
across four global product lines and three regions. Frederic
Janbon, global head of fixed income, told IFR that under the new
structure there are global heads of product lines that include
both trading and sales, as opposed to a global head of trading
for all asset classes and a global head of sales for all asset
classes. He denied that the new structure implied that there
would be job and cost cuts in the near future.
"Our Fixed Income management structure has remained constant
for quite a while," said Janbon. "Significant market and
regulatory changes, coupled with the impressive growth of our
Fixed Income business mean that we too, need to adapt."
Among the changes are the creation of four new global
product lines. Foreign exchange and local markets will be headed
by Guillaume Amblard; G10 rates headed by Arne Groes; credit,
which will be run by Benjamin Jacquard, who will also join the
fixed income executive committee; and primary markets, which
will be run by Martin Egan. Primary markets also includes
origination, syndicate, primary derivatives and securitisation.
Egan will remain UK head of fixed income.
Furthermore, Europe, the Middle East and Africa activities
will be re-grouped into a larger EMEA region, with Henri Foch
becoming head of fixed income EMEA in addition to his role as
deputy head of fixed income. Rudi Collin will remain fixed
income chief operating officer.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Christopher Spink)