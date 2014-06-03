PARIS, June 3 France's foreign minister said on Tuesday his country would defend the interests of French bank BNP Paribas PA> after it faced the prospect of a $10 billion-plus fine from the United States and called the penalty "unreasonable."

"The fine has to be proportionate and reasonable," Laurent Fabius said on France 2 television. "These figures are not reasonable."

Fabius said the United States should deal with the issue as partner and not unilaterally.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Dominique Vidalon)