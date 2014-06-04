(Refiles to more codes)
PARIS, June 4 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin called a possible $10 billion-plus U.S. fine against
French bank BNP Paribas "inequitable" on Wednesday,
joining concerns about the penalty for alleged
sanctions-busting.
Sapin told France 2 television it was neither "possible nor
acceptable for us to intervene in the justice proceedings," but
criticized what he said was a disproportionate fine.
"Whether it's a French bank or a European bank, we don't
want American justice conducted in an inequitable way. The
amount we've seen in the press, from our point of view, is
inequitable," he said.
"Every time a fine of this nature is imposed, if it's
disproportionate to the facts, for whatever bank it is, it has
consequences for the bank and for its capacity to lend."
On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, whose portfolio
includes trade issues, warned that the fine could put in
jeopardy transatlantic free-trade talks.
U.S. authorities are investigating whether BNP evaded U.S.
sanctions relating primarily to Sudan, Iran and Syria between
2002 and 2009. They allege the lender stripped out identifying
information from wire transfers so they could pass through the
U.S. financial system without raising red flags.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters the fine
could be over $10 billion.
BNP has said publicly only that it is in discussions with
U.S. authorities about "certain U.S. dollar payments involving
countries, persons and entities that could have been subject to
economic sanctions".
It has set aside $1.1 billion for the fine but told
shareholders it could be far higher than that. Last month it
also said it had improved control processes to ensure such
mistakes did not occur again.
Sapin said he did not know whether Hollande had or would
address the issue with Barack Obama when the U.S president
arrives in France on Thursday for talks ahead of June 6's D-Day
70th anniversary commemoration.
But he added: "It's worth being brought up between two heads
of state from two great allied countries."
An official in Hollande's office said last week the subject
would come up.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)