* BNP to sell 70 bln euros of risk-weighted assets
* To have Core Tier 1 ratio of 9 pct by Jan. 1, 2013
* To cut balance sheet by 10 pct by end-2012
* Says Greek impact manageable, may hit Q3 results
* BNP shares down 2.9 pct in early Frankfurt trade
(Adds Moody's downgrade, market reaction)
By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Sept 14 France's top bank BNP Paribas
announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7
billion) of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor
fears about French bank leverage and funding as its main rivals
were hit by ratings downgrades.
BNP escaped Moody's Investors Service's review of French
banks without a cut, but the ratings agency said it would extend
its review for a possible downgrade of BNP's long-term debt and
deposit ratings.
"Surely it can only be a matter of time before BNP Paribas
follows in their wake as the bank announces a restructuring plan
to increase capital, probably in order to head off a downgrade
at the pass," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC
Markets, referring to the Moody's downgrades of Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole .
BNP shares were down 2.9 percent in early trading on the
Frankfurt exchange, while Credit Agricole was 4.5 percent lower
and SocGen lost 4.1 percent.
French banks are fighting to restore confidence after
suffering a sharp summertime sell-off on the stock market,
driven by concerns they are too dependent on wholesale market
funding and ill-equipped to cope with the fallout from a Greek
debt default.
BNP announced the move two days after smaller rival Societe
Generale unveiled a similar plan.
BALANCE SHEET
In a presentation posted on BNP's website on Wednesday, the
bank said the asset sales would reduce its balance sheet by
around 10 percent. The bank will also reduce its U.S. dollar
funding needs by $60 billion by the end of 2012, it said.
U.S. dollar funding costs have ramped up recently as
European banks are forced to diversify their sources following
jitters on the U.S. money markets about the euro debt crisis.
U.S. money market funds slashed their holdings of securities
issued by French banks on worries over their high exposure to
peripheral European debt, J.P. Morgan analysts said on Friday.
By selling assets and freeing up capital, BNP will be in
shape to reach a core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent on Jan. 1, 2013
under the new Basel III regime of tougher capital requirements,
the bank said.
Addressing concerns over its exposure to Greek sovereign
debt, which is the highest among France's banks, BNP said that a
hypothetical 55 percent additional write-down of its portfolio
would lead to a "manageable" loss before tax of 1.7 billion
euros.
Its first-half pre-tax profit was 7.4 billion euros.
The bank said there would be a potential hit in the third
quarter from its Greek debt exposure.
BNP Chief Executive Baudouin Prot, who is due to move up to
the chairman role later this year, will present the plan at a
Barclays investor conference in New York later on Wednesday.
SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea presented his own bank's plan on
Tuesday.
Analysts estimate SocGen will have to sell around 40 billion
euros in risk-weighted assets to meet its own targets.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James
Regan and Hans-Juergen Peters)