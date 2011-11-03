PARIS Nov 3 France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas is likely headed for a near 50-percent drop in quarterly profit because of Greek sovereign debt writedowns, with investors fretting over possible further provisions down the road.

BNP, which along with other French banks has come under fire for not marking down its exposure to Greece aggressively enough, is seen taking a pre-tax loss of up to 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Greek debt.

Third quarter net profit, to be announced on Thursday, is expected to fall 47.9 percent to 991.9 million euros, from the same period a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Revenue is seen down 3.5 percent at 10.48 billion euros.

Investors will be looking out for announcements on staff cuts and the impact on earnings of promised asset sales.

BNP management may also give some guidance on dividend and bonus payouts, which are under pressure as French banks search for 8.8 billion euros in extra capital without asking the government for help.

Like its rivals Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and UBS , BNP is also expected to report some one-off gains from widening spreads on its own debt, an accounting quirk that will not likely offset the Greek pain.

BNP's results are also expected to show the scars of higher funding costs and lower fixed-income revenues after a volatile quarter.

The bank held 3.8 billion euros in Greek debt at end-June, a number which appears small relative to its total balance sheet of 2 trillion.

But the threat of a referendum in Greece has heightened fears of contagion spreading to other countries like Italy -- where BNP's sovereign exposure is 22.7 billion euros.

BNP's substantial exposure to the euro zone has seen its share price slump more than 40 percent since the end of June, though the bank is seen as robust relative to smaller rival Societe Generale .

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Cowell)