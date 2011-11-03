(Adding missing word to headline)
By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Nov 3 France's biggest listed bank BNP
Paribas slashed its exposure to Greece, Italy and
Spain by more than 12 billion euros ($16.6 billion) in the third
quarter, contributing to a 72 percent slide in earnings.
BNP wrote down 60 percent, or 2.26 billion euros, of its
sovereign exposure to the crisis-hit Greek economy, reflecting
last month's pledge from private-sector creditors to write off a
bigger chunk of their Greek debt, the bank said in a statement,
though it added the plan was still "shrouded by uncertainty".
But even more striking was its move to cut its exposure to
Italy -- which the bank has always insisted had a handle on its
debt crisis -- by 8.3 billion euros, or 40 percent, and to Spain
by 2.2 billion euros, or 81.5 percent.
"It was a surprise ... But it means much less peripheral
sovereign debt and that's going to be taken well by the market,"
a London-based bank analyst said.
BNP Paribas shares trimmed early losses of up to 5.7 percent
and were down less than rivals Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale , which lost 4.8 percent and 5.4
percent, respectively.
BNP Chief Executive Baudouin Prot did not rule out a Greek
sovereign debt default, telling Reuters Insider TV it would be
"unpleasant" but manageable.
"I think that (BNP's provisioning) is adequate ... We will
see as things go," he said, adding the sovereign debt selloff
was a response to regulators' demand that banks mark their
holdings to market values.
Separately, Dutch financial services group ING Group
said it would cut 2,700 jobs at its Dutch
banking operations to cope with a deteriorating market, which
led to Greek and other impairments.
BNP's big balance sheet, its dependence on wholesale funding
markets and its overwhelming European exposure make it among the
most vulnerable to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Following a 45 percent share-price drop since the end of
June, the bank has announced sweeping asset sales that will be
accompanied by job cuts, mainly at its investment bank.
"We will have some staff reductions as we implement the
deleveraging plan," he said, later telling BFM radio BNP's cuts
would be in the hundreds not thousands.
Banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Credit Suisse
are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations
and a tough trading environment take their toll on investment
banking units in particular.
The impact of disposals and the reduction in U.S.-dollar
funding needs -- down by $20 billion in the third quarter and
due to go down by the same amount in the fourth -- will lead to
one-off losses of 1.2 billion euros, BNP said.
EURO ZONE DEBT SLASHED
Third-quarter net profit at BNP fell by 71.6 percent to 541
million euros, compared with a 991.9 million mean estimate of
nine analysts polled by Reuters. Revenue fell 7.6 percent to
10.0 billion compared with a mean estimate of 10.48 billion.
The results bore the scars of a volatile quarter, with
corporate and investment bank revenue down 39.8 percent to 1.75
billion euros. Capital-markets pretax profit was almost
completely wiped out, while wealth and asset management pretax
profit fell by nearly 50 percent in the quarter.
However, BNP's retail operations benefited from growth in
western European markets and others like Turkey. Retail pretax
profit rose by 22.8 percent.
"Underlying profit before tax was exactly in line with
consensus as strength in retail offset weakness in corporate and
investment banking," Nomura analyst Jon Peace wrote in a note.
"The bank should deserve credit for strong underlying earnings
power and de-risking measures of its balance sheet."
In addition to taking a Greece charge of 2.26 billion euros,
BNP also booked extra losses after slashing its exposure to euro
zone sovereign debt by 20.7 percent to 58.6 billion euros.
Prot said BNP had no plans to offload more sovereign bonds.
BNP's quarterly numbers were peppered with other one-offs,
including a revenue gain of 786 million euros on widening
spreads on BNP's own debt and a 299 million-euro writedown on
its 5.2 percent stake in Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA .
The bank's core Tier 1 ratio, a closely watched metric of
lenders' loss-absorbing capital, stood at 9.6 percent at
end-September, unchanged from end-June.
French banks including BNP have promised to boost their
capital levels by 8.8 billion euros without government help to
reach tougher targets set by European regulators for mid-2012.
Although bonuses will likely come down in line with
capital-markets profits, BNP could be at 9.1 percent core Tier 1
in mid-2012 without touching its dividend, CEO Prot said.
