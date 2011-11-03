* Cut euro zone sovereign debt exposure by 20 pct in Q3
* Provisions "adequate", Greek default "manageable" -CEO
* Net earnings, revenues below analyst forecasts
* Job cuts, asset sales in the pipeline -CEO
* Shares erase early losses, gain 5.4 pct
By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Nov 3 France's biggest listed bank BNP
Paribas slashed its exposure to Greece, Italy and
Spain by more than 12 billion euros ($16.6 billion) in a bid to
protect its balance sheet as the euro zone debt crisis threatens
to deepen.
Losses on these bond sales, as well as a
heftier-than-expected 2.26 billion-euro charge on BNP's Greek
sovereign debt, contributed to a 72 percent slide in quarterly
earnings at the bank, seen as one of the most exposed to
Europe's woes.
Although the earnings hit was bigger than expected, shares
of BNP rose more than 6 percent after investors praised the
bank's pragmatism in valuing its Greek debt more aggressively
and in selling down its overall euro sovereign exposure.
"BNP has taken a cautious attitude on Greek debt," said
Marine Michel, a Paris-based fund manager at Montsegur Finance,
which manages 200 million euros in assets. "Given the current
developments it's a bold move."
BNP wrote down 60 percent of its sovereign exposure to the
crisis-hit Greek economy, reflecting last month's pledge from
private-sector creditors to write off a bigger chunk of their
Greek debt, the bank said in a statement, though it added the
plan was still "shrouded by uncertainty".
But even more striking was its reduction in exposure to
Italy -- which the bank has always insisted had a handle on its
debt crisis -- by 8.3 billion euros, or 40 percent, and to Spain
by 2.2 billion euros, or 81.5 percent.
"It was a surprise ... But it means much less peripheral
sovereign debt and that's going to be taken well by the market,"
a London-based bank analyst said.
BNP Paribas shares were up 5.4 percent, at 1030 GMT, higher
than domestic rivals Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale , up 3.3 and 2.1 percent respectively.
GREEK DEFAULT "MANAGEABLE"
BNP Chief Executive Baudouin Prot did not rule out a Greek
sovereign debt default, telling Reuters Insider TV it would be
"unpleasant" but manageable.
"I think that (BNP's provisioning) is adequate ... We will
see as things go," he said, adding the sovereign debt selloff
was a response to regulators' demand that banks mark their
holdings to market values.
Separately, Dutch financial services group ING Group
said it would cut 2,700 jobs at its Dutch
banking operations to cope with a deteriorating market, which
led to Greek and other impairments.
BNP's big balance sheet, its dependence on wholesale funding
markets and its overwhelming European exposure make it among the
most vulnerable to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Following a 45 percent share-price drop since the end of
June, the bank has announced sweeping asset sales that will be
accompanied by job cuts, mainly at its investment bank.
"We will have some staff reductions as we implement the
deleveraging plan," he said, later telling BFM radio BNP's cuts
would be in the hundreds not thousands.
Banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Credit Suisse
are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations
and a tough trading environment take their toll on investment
banking units in particular.
The impact of disposals and the reduction in U.S.-dollar
funding needs -- down by $20 billion in the third quarter and
due to go down by the same amount in the fourth -- will lead to
one-off losses of 1.2 billion euros, BNP said.
EURO ZONE DEBT SLASHED
Third-quarter net profit at BNP fell by 71.6 percent to 541
million euros, compared with a 991.9 million mean estimate of
nine analysts polled by Reuters. Revenue fell 7.6 percent to
10.0 billion compared with a mean estimate of 10.48 billion.
The results bore the scars of a volatile quarter, with
corporate and investment bank revenue down 39.8 percent to 1.75
billion euros. Capital-markets pretax profit was almost
completely wiped out, while wealth and asset management pretax
profit fell by nearly 50 percent in the quarter.
However, BNP's retail operations benefited from growth in
western European markets and others like Turkey. Retail pretax
profit rose by 22.8 percent.
BNP's quarterly numbers were peppered with other one-offs,
including a revenue gain of 786 million euros on widening
spreads on BNP's own debt and a 299 million-euro writedown on
its 5.2 percent stake in Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA .
The bank's core Tier 1 ratio, a closely watched metric of
lenders' loss-absorbing capital, stood at 9.6 percent at
end-September, unchanged from end-June.
French banks including BNP have promised to boost their
capital levels by 8.8 billion euros without government help to
reach tougher targets set by European regulators for mid-2012.
Although bonuses will likely come down in line with
capital-markets profits, BNP could be at 9.1 percent core Tier 1
in mid-2012 without touching its dividend, CEO Prot said.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Editing by Christian Plumb, David Holmes and Hans-Juergen
Peters)