* Investment bank seen rebounding, retail resilient
* Focus is on more details on 1 bln eur revamp plan
* Rival SocGen posted wider-than-expected Q4 loss
PARIS, Feb 14 France's No. 1 listed bank, BNP
Paribas, is expected to post a rise in fourth-quarter
profit on Thursday thanks to a rebound at its investment bank
and resilience in French and Belgian retail banking.
Investors will be watching to see if BNP sheds more light on
its plan to spend 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) on an
overhaul. Although the bank is seen as robust and
well-capitalised, it is also exposed to the weak economic
backdrop in its mature European markets.
BNP is expected to announce a 30.7 pct increase in quarterly
net profit, to 1.0 billion euros ($1.35 billion), according to
the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of analyst forecasts.
The bank's revenues are seen falling 1.5 percent, to 9.5
billion euros, according to the same data, reflecting the
low-growth environment and the bank's drive to sell loans and
other assets to bolster its balance sheet over the past year.
BNP's fourth-quarter results in 2011 were hit by Greek
sovereign-debt writedowns, euro-related market stress and a
drive to slim down its balance sheet that is now complete.
Although BNP has reached its capital targets ahead of
schedule and is making bullish comments about growth plans, it
is u rethink its business model in a post-crisis world of
tougher regulation, whipsaw financial markets and government
budget cuts across the continent.
BNP's management has said it is aiming to grow operations in
the U.S. and Asia while cutting costs at its domestic retail
operations.
Meanwhile, smaller rival Societe Generale
reshuffled its management team and pledged further cost cuts
after announcing a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7427 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Louise Heavens)