* Unions, political pressure could lead to cut -analyst

* European banks under pressure to preserve capital

* BNP seen as financially robust for time being

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Jan 16 BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, is facing additional pressure to abandon its dividend this year to protect capital and save jobs.

The lender is locked in talks with unions over plans to cut nearly 1,400 jobs at its corporate and investment bank, part of a bid to shrink its balance sheet in the face of a eurozone debt crisis that has cost France its AAA credit rating.

Staff representatives have accused BNP of being more eager to cut jobs and scale back its ambitions in businesses like structured finance and real-estate lending than to scrap its 2011 dividend to preserve capital.

A new report by audit firm Ethix, obtained by Reuters on Sunday, said BNP could save 170 jobs in France by cancelling its dividend.

A BNP Paribas spokesman declined to comment.

BNP's management has told staff it needs to reward investors, union representatives say. The bank has said publicly it will reduce its dividend but has made no mention of a cancellation.

"The report, combined with eventual political pressures, could force BNP to cut, even cancel, its 2011 dividend," Natixis analyst Alex Koagne said on Monday, commenting on the Ethix report. "This news could hurt the stock."

Shares of BNP were up 1.5 percent at 31.82 euros by 1527 GMT, compared with a 0.8 percent rise for domestic rival Societe Generale and a 0.5 percent increase for Credit Agricole. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index was up 0.4 percent.

European banks are under pressure on all sides to bolster their capital by 114.7 billion euros ($145.29 billion) before a mid-2012 deadline.

Italy's Unicredit, SocGen and Credit Agricole have all scrapped their dividend for 2011, though some banks like Credit Suisse have pledged to keep their payouts.

BNP can afford to pay a dividend, many analysts say, because it has the financial strength to meet looming capital requirements without scrapping its payout.

"They're in a different camp in terms of capital. They can pay a dividend without it being the end of the world," said a London-based analyst.

However, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy facing an uphill climb to re-election and with French banks likely to feel more pain from Greece's crisis-wracked economy, management has taken care not to commit itself too clearly.

BNP Chairman Baudouin Prot has so far only said the dividend for 2011 will be lower than last year's, when approximately a third of profits went to investors.

"(BNP) has never really been clear on its 2011 dividend policy...With a new writedown to come on Greece for the fourth quarter the group may decide to cut or cancel its dividend," Natixis' Koagne said.

($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Editing by David Cowell)