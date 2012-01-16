* Unions, political pressure could lead to cut -analyst
* European banks under pressure to preserve capital
* BNP seen as financially robust for time being
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Jan 16 BNP Paribas,
France's biggest listed bank, is facing additional pressure to
abandon its dividend this year to protect capital and save jobs.
The lender is locked in talks with unions over plans to cut
nearly 1,400 jobs at its corporate and investment bank, part of
a bid to shrink its balance sheet in the face of a eurozone debt
crisis that has cost France its AAA credit rating.
Staff representatives have accused BNP of being more eager
to cut jobs and scale back its ambitions in businesses like
structured finance and real-estate lending than to scrap its
2011 dividend to preserve capital.
A new report by audit firm Ethix, obtained by Reuters on
Sunday, said BNP could save 170 jobs in France by cancelling its
dividend.
A BNP Paribas spokesman declined to comment.
BNP's management has told staff it needs to reward
investors, union representatives say. The bank has said publicly
it will reduce its dividend but has made no mention of a
cancellation.
"The report, combined with eventual political pressures,
could force BNP to cut, even cancel, its 2011 dividend," Natixis
analyst Alex Koagne said on Monday, commenting on the Ethix
report. "This news could hurt the stock."
Shares of BNP were up 1.5 percent at 31.82 euros by 1527
GMT, compared with a 0.8 percent rise for domestic rival Societe
Generale and a 0.5 percent increase for Credit
Agricole. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index was
up 0.4 percent.
European banks are under pressure on all sides to bolster
their capital by 114.7 billion euros ($145.29 billion) before a
mid-2012 deadline.
Italy's Unicredit, SocGen and Credit Agricole have
all scrapped their dividend for 2011, though some banks like
Credit Suisse have pledged to keep their payouts.
BNP can afford to pay a dividend, many analysts say, because
it has the financial strength to meet looming capital
requirements without scrapping its payout.
"They're in a different camp in terms of capital. They can
pay a dividend without it being the end of the world," said a
London-based analyst.
However, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy facing an
uphill climb to re-election and with French banks likely to feel
more pain from Greece's crisis-wracked economy, management has
taken care not to commit itself too clearly.
BNP Chairman Baudouin Prot has so far only said the dividend
for 2011 will be lower than last year's, when approximately a
third of profits went to investors.
"(BNP) has never really been clear on its 2011 dividend
policy...With a new writedown to come on Greece for the fourth
quarter the group may decide to cut or cancel its dividend,"
Natixis' Koagne said.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
(Editing by David Cowell)