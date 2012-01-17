PARIS Jan 17 BNP Paribas is not
likely to see its credit rating downgraded in the aftermath of
Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of France's sovereign debt,
its chief executive said on Tuesday in an interview with news
channel LCI.
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe also said the bank planned to maintain
its holdings of French sovereign bonds at current levels despite
last Friday's downgrade.
Bonnafe urged the French government to drop its plan to levy
a tax on financial transactions even if European Union partners
will not go along with the idea, saying it represented a "lethal
risk" for Paris' role as a financial centre.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Julien Ponthus and Jean-Baptiste
Vey; Writing by Christian Plumb, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)