(Corrects funding programme level to completed, not 40 percent
completed, in seventh paragraph)
* Says has "excess" U.S. dollar short-term liquidity
* Says tapping wider variety of sources has "impacted" costs
* Says is "clearly" global SIFI, rules out capital increase
(Adds detail from statement, trader comment)
PARIS, Sept 7 France's biggest listed bank BNP
Paribas said on Wednesday it had an "excess" of
short-term U.S. dollar liquidity and had access to a wide
variety of funding sources in the face of money-market jitters.
The bank, which is strongly exposed to the euro zone and
mature Western markets, said however that the cost of turning to
alternative U.S. dollar funding sources had "impacted" pricing.
Many European banks are trading at depressed valuations due
to fears the sovereign turmoil is hurting their ability to fund
themselves affordably.
One Paris-based trader dismissed BNP's statement as "a
wrap-up" of existing explanations. "There is no new piece of
information," he said.
The information was posted on BNP's website as part of a
question-and-answer factsheet on the euro debt crisis.
BNP said: "We have an excess of short-term liquidity (in
dollars) which the bank is obliged to deposit at the Fed. The
recourse to alternative U.S. dollar funding sources has had cost
implications which have impacted pricing."
The bank added it had $30 billion in assets eligible as U.S.
Federal Reserve collateral and said its medium and long-term
funding programme for this year had been completed in June.
BNP shares rose 2.9 percent to 30.51 euros ($42.92),
slightly outperforming a 2.7 percent rise for the STOXX Europe
600 bank index . The shares are still down 43 percent
since the end of June, scarred by fears over banks' funding
firepower, giving it a market value of 36.76 billion euros.
Analysts perceive BNP and domestic peers like Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole as especially
vulnerable to liquidity worries given their reliance on
short-term wholesale funding. Not all banks, however, have given
detailed disclosure.
"French bank funding structures appear skewed to short-term
wholesale," Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a research note
comparing them to foreign rivals like Switzerland's UBS
and Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).
The fears are mostly restricted to the U.S. dollar market
rather than euro funding. BNP said it had "substantial"
short-term euro funding and that conditions and maturities had
"not significantly changed" in recent weeks.
BNP said its battered stock valuation rested on
"unrealistically pessimistic" assumptions.
In a nod to some calls urging Europe to shore up its banks'
balance sheets, BNP added it was "clearly" a global systemically
important financial institution under new regulations but ruled
out the need for a capital increase to meet tougher
requirements.
($1=.7109
e uro s )
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson; Editing by
Caroline Jacobs)