(Corrects funding programme level to completed, not 40 percent completed, in seventh paragraph)

* Says has "excess" U.S. dollar short-term liquidity

* Says tapping wider variety of sources has "impacted" costs

* Says is "clearly" global SIFI, rules out capital increase

(Adds detail from statement, trader comment)

PARIS, Sept 7 France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas said on Wednesday it had an "excess" of short-term U.S. dollar liquidity and had access to a wide variety of funding sources in the face of money-market jitters.

The bank, which is strongly exposed to the euro zone and mature Western markets, said however that the cost of turning to alternative U.S. dollar funding sources had "impacted" pricing.

Many European banks are trading at depressed valuations due to fears the sovereign turmoil is hurting their ability to fund themselves affordably.

One Paris-based trader dismissed BNP's statement as "a wrap-up" of existing explanations. "There is no new piece of information," he said.

The information was posted on BNP's website as part of a question-and-answer factsheet on the euro debt crisis.

BNP said: "We have an excess of short-term liquidity (in dollars) which the bank is obliged to deposit at the Fed. The recourse to alternative U.S. dollar funding sources has had cost implications which have impacted pricing."

The bank added it had $30 billion in assets eligible as U.S. Federal Reserve collateral and said its medium and long-term funding programme for this year had been completed in June.

BNP shares rose 2.9 percent to 30.51 euros ($42.92), slightly outperforming a 2.7 percent rise for the STOXX Europe 600 bank index . The shares are still down 43 percent since the end of June, scarred by fears over banks' funding firepower, giving it a market value of 36.76 billion euros.

Analysts perceive BNP and domestic peers like Societe Generale and Credit Agricole as especially vulnerable to liquidity worries given their reliance on short-term wholesale funding. Not all banks, however, have given detailed disclosure.

"French bank funding structures appear skewed to short-term wholesale," Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a research note comparing them to foreign rivals like Switzerland's UBS and Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

The fears are mostly restricted to the U.S. dollar market rather than euro funding. BNP said it had "substantial" short-term euro funding and that conditions and maturities had "not significantly changed" in recent weeks.

BNP said its battered stock valuation rested on "unrealistically pessimistic" assumptions.

In a nod to some calls urging Europe to shore up its banks' balance sheets, BNP added it was "clearly" a global systemically important financial institution under new regulations but ruled out the need for a capital increase to meet tougher requirements. ($1=.7109 e uro s ) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)