PARIS, Sept 7 France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) said on Wednesday it had an "excess" of short-term U.S. dollar liquidity and had access to a wide variety of funding sources in the face of money-market jitters.

The bank, which is strongly exposed to the euro zone and mature Western markets, said however that the cost of turning to alternative U.S. dollar funding sources had "impacted" pricing.

BNP added it was "clearly" a global systemically important financial institution under new regulations but ruled out the need for a capital increase to meet tougher requirements. It also said its battered stock valuation rested on "unrealistically pessimistic" assumptions.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; )