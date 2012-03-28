PARIS, March 28 BNP Paribas expects
300 million euros ($399.66 million) in costs related to the
restructuring of Belgian bank Fortis, France's largest-listed
bank said on Wednesday in a slide presentation.
At the same time, BNP said it had increased its target for
gains resulting from the Fortis takeover by 300 million euros
starting in 2012. The bank cited both higher revenues from
businesses like cash management and insurance and lower costs in
areas such as information technology.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb)