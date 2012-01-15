PARIS Jan 15 France's biggest listed
bank, BNP Paribas, could save jobs and soften the pain
of its investment-banking cutbacks by scrapping its dividend for
2011, according to an auditor's report obtained by Reuters.
BNP is eyeing almost 1,400 staff cuts at its corporate and
investment bank as part of a plan to scale back lending in the
face of the euro zone debt crisis and to cut hundreds of
billions of euros from its balance sheet.
"(Scrapping the dividend) would allow for a less drastic
restructuring of the corporate and investment bank and fewer job
cuts," said the report by audit firm Ethix, which estimated 170
French staff could be saved as a result.
In keeping with French practice, Ethix has been appointed to
analyse BNP's plan and assist unions in talks with management.
A spokesman for BNP declined to comment but reiterated that
there would be no forced departures at the bank.
