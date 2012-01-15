PARIS Jan 15 France's biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas, could save jobs and soften the pain of its investment-banking cutbacks by scrapping its dividend for 2011, according to an auditor's report obtained by Reuters.

BNP is eyeing almost 1,400 staff cuts at its corporate and investment bank as part of a plan to scale back lending in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and to cut hundreds of billions of euros from its balance sheet.

"(Scrapping the dividend) would allow for a less drastic restructuring of the corporate and investment bank and fewer job cuts," said the report by audit firm Ethix, which estimated 170 French staff could be saved as a result.

In keeping with French practice, Ethix has been appointed to analyse BNP's plan and assist unions in talks with management.

A spokesman for BNP declined to comment but reiterated that there would be no forced departures at the bank. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)