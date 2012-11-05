* To invest 280 mln euros in French company debt

PARIS, Nov 5 BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 bank, is about to let its insurance subsidiary take on the job of lending to companies as tougher regulations ramp up the cost of traditional loans.

BNP-owned insurer Cardif, which managed 151 billion euros ($194 billion) in assets at the end of 2011, will invest 280 million euros in French company loans over a three-year period as a first testing of the waters before potentially extending its reach to other European markets, the bank said on Monday.

The move by BNP Paribas is part of a broader trend of a retreat from lending by European banks as stricter capital requirements, known as Basel III, make running a big balance sheet costlier.

Banks are instead encouraging clients to raise funds from capital markets, allowing them to receive fees without swelling their asset base.

"We need to adapt to new regulations ... For us, the shift away from bank loans is a structural trend," said Christian Dargnat, head of BNP Paribas Asset Management, which is in charge of choosing the investments for Cardif.

The debt will consist only of newly issued loans and will be carefully picked by BNP Paribas Asset Management, said Dargnat, who added that the expected return would be Euribor plus 350 basis points.

BNP Paribas rivals Credit Agricole and Societe Generale have both set up similar partnerships with Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA.

However, BNP Paribas is seen as more financially robust than its domestic peers and under less pressure to make changes to its business model to improve solvency ratios.

Dargnat said that demand for corporate debt, which has soared over the past year as investors seek attractive yields in an environment of rock-bottom interest rates, is still strong and that BNP Asset Management was in the process of raising an extra 1 billion euros to invest in the asset class. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by David Goodman)