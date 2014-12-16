GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
Dec 16 BNP Paribas Securities Services , a global custodian bank, has made two senior appointments within its client development team in Zurich.
The subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA named Corinne Vitte as head of sales for institutional investors.
Corinne, who has more than 20 years of experience, joins from RBC Investor & Treasury Services and had held senior positions at Citi.
BNP Paribas Securities Services also appointed Dario Rigert as sales manager for institutional investors.
Rigert, who will report to Corinne, comes from JP Morgan Investor Services.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.