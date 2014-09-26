(Adds Baudouin Prot comment, background)

PARIS, Sept 26 BNP Paribas said on Friday its board had named Jean Lemierre, a former head of Europe's reconstruction bank, as the new chairman of France's biggest lender.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Baudouin Prot, who had shaped BNP's strategy for more than a decade, had quit and that Lemierre was set to replace him.

"During its meeting today, the board of directors of BNP Paribas acknowledged Baudouin Prot's decision to step down as chairman and director as of Dec. 1," BNP said in a statement, adding that the board would meet again at that date to formally appoint Lemierre.

Prot, who joined BNP in 1983 and was appointed chairman three years ago after serving as chief executive for eight years, said in the statement that his decision to quit was a personal one.

He added that a new chairman would "bring new energy to our bank at a time of post-crisis challenges".

Lemierre, 64, was the bank's key negotiator in the record $8.9 billion fine it paid this year for violating U.S. sanctions on Sudan, Libya and Cuba between 2002 and 2012.

BNP said that Lemierre's time at the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had given him "financial expertise and an exceptional international reputation among regulators as well as the economic and political leaders of major countries".

BNP Paribas separated the functions of chairman and chief executive a decade ago. The bank's chief executive is Jean-Laurent Bonnafe. (Reporting by Natalie Huet and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)