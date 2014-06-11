PARIS, June 11 The threat that French bank BNP
Paribas could be suspended from clearing clients'
dollar transactions could be disruptive to the international
financial system, the head of the French central bank said on
Wednesday.
BNP Paribas may have to pay a fine of about $10 billion for
allegedly evading U.S. sanctions, sources say, which Bank of
France Governor Christian Noyer said could weigh on its capacity
to lend not only in France but the wider world.
"Another thing that worries me personally is the threat to
certain dollar clearing operations in the United States," Noyer
said on BFM TV. "That too is something that could put the smooth
functioning of the international financial system in danger."
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)