PARIS, June 11 The threat that French bank BNP Paribas could be suspended from clearing clients' dollar transactions could be disruptive to the international financial system, the head of the French central bank said on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas may have to pay a fine of about $10 billion for allegedly evading U.S. sanctions, sources say, which Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said could weigh on its capacity to lend not only in France but the wider world.

"Another thing that worries me personally is the threat to certain dollar clearing operations in the United States," Noyer said on BFM TV. "That too is something that could put the smooth functioning of the international financial system in danger." (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)