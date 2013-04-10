* Targeting 500,000 customers in five years - sources
By Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier
PARIS, April 10 French bank BNP Paribas
is set to open a new online bank targeting 500,000
customers in five years as it revamps its retail activities, two
union sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
BNP and its rival Societe Generale are cutting
costs in their branch networks, where a stagnant economy and
consumer belt-tightening have hit revenues and raised the
likelihood of branch closures.
Although France's biggest bank already offers online banking
for its regular retail customers, the new project will be
entirely digital, the sources said. French daily Les Echos,
which reported the plan on Wednesday, said the new brand might
be called "Hello Bank".
The project has a target of 25,000 customers by the end of
2013, one of the union sources said.
"25,000 clients by the end of this year and 500,000 in five
years," he said, citing discussions held with BNP's management.
"This is what we have been told."
A BNP spokeswoman declined to comment.
BNP said in February it had begun a three-year plan to cut
costs annually by 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), without giving
details of potential job cuts. The bank is also eyeing an
expansion in Asia, where it wants to hire 1,300 people.
