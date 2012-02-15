PARIS Feb 15 BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, is to present a growth and development plan in 2013 after the dust settles on its balance-sheet cuts, its chief executive said.

BNP will at that time give an update on its target for return on equity, which previously was 15 percent before a flare-up in the euro zone crisis triggered a wave of cutbacks in the banking sector, Jean-Laurent Bonnafe added.

"Sometime in 2013... We will give a development plan for growth," Bonnafe told a news conference. "It is unlikely that banking systems will have the same return on equity as before (the current environment)." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)