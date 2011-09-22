PARIS, Sept 22 BNP Paribas' chief
executive denied on Thursday that the bank had been talking to
the Gulf state of Qatar about a potential investment in what is
France's largest listed bank, adding that the bank was
adequately capitalised.
"I formally deny this," Baudouin Prot told BFM Radio in an
interview, asked about reports the bank was seeking an
investment from Qatar. "We have no particular contact because we
don't need a capital increase," he said.
Prot added that any contact with Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund consisted of "routine visits, nothing more."
