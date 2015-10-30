* Q3 net income 1.83 bln euros vs average estimate of 1.68 bln

* Core equity Tier 1 ratio up 10 basis points to 10.7 pct

* Plans investment bank strategy presentation early next year

* Shares up 1.5 pct (Recasts, adds CFO comments)

By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus

PARIS, Oct 30 BNP Paribas is ready to seek a bigger market share in investment banking despite a regulatory squeeze that is pushing other parties to scale back their activities, the French bank said on Friday as it posted higher quarterly earnings.

Major European banks including Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse are shrinking their investment banking businesses as the industry struggles with tighter regulation and economic uncertainty.

But BNP, which reported a higher than expected 14.5 percent rise in net income, said it had largely completed the downsizing of its energy and commodity investment banking operations, which face higher regulatory and compliance costs in the United States.

"We are grabbing market share from those who are retracting and we are looking at how to accelerate this movement," Chief Financial Officer Lars Machenil told analysts on a conference call, adding the bank is reviewing the budget and is planning to present an investment bank strategy early next year.

BNP emerged relatively unscathed from the global financial crisis and restructured its business following the acquisition of Belgium's Fortis in 2009. It is betting on its diversified business model, where investment banking operations account for no more than a third of allocated capital.

It gave no further details on specific investment banking areas it might look for growth ahead of its planned strategic announcement and did not say why it wanted to expand while others are retrenching.

Deutsche Bank warned on Thursday of two tough years of dividend cuts, pay restraint and thousands of job cuts, as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the company, while Credit Suisse plans to raise cash from investors and cut costs.

NO NEW CAPITAL TARGET

BNP, whose shares were up 1.5 percent at 1032 GMT, said third-quarter net income rose to 1.83 billion euros ($2 billion), supported by lower provisions, beating an average analyst estimate of 1.68 billion in a poll compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It raised its core equity Tier 1 (CET) ratio, a key measure of financial strength, 10 basis points to 10.7 percent, taking into account a 45 percent dividend payout for 2015.

Asked by analysts if BNP Paribas plans to change its 2016 CET 1 target of 10 percent, CFO said it was too early to update the objective due to uncertainties over regulatory rules in Europe.

BNP's peer Societe Generale, due to report quarterly results on Nov. 5, raised its 2016 capital target to near 11 percent earlier this year.

BNP, whose revenue rose 8.5 percent to 10.3 billion euros, broadly in line with the poll average of 10.24 billion, fared better than the biggest U.S. banks on average in trading activities, during a quarter when worries about the global impact of Chinese economic weakness weighed.

Revenue from equities trading grew 21 percent and was flat in fixed income, compared with an 11 percent rise and a 19 percent drop respectively on average for U.S. banks, according to Reuters calculations.

"With a steady set of numbers and in-line capital and leverage ratio, we think the market should respond positively to the results, given the turbulence shown by other European banks so far," analysts at Citi wrote in a note.

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

(Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)