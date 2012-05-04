PARIS May 4 BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 listed bank, posted a rise in first-quarter profits on the back of its windfall from the sale of shares in Klepierre on Friday, even as a slowing European economy and one-off costs hit operations.

BNP reported net income of 2.87 billion euros ($3.77 billion), up 9.6 percent from a year-ago figure of 2.62 billion. This was above forecasts for 2.3 billion, according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of seven analyst estimates.

Group revenue, however, fell by a higher-than-expected 15.4 percent to 9.89 billion euros, hit by accounting charges on BNP's own debt and losses from the sale of sovereign bonds as it reeled back its exposure to the euro zone's troubled periphery.

BNP's core Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of banks' ability to withstand losses, rose to 10.4 percent from 9.6 percent, according to a tougher methodology known as Basel 2.5.

The bank is targeting a ratio of 9 percent under the even stricter Basel III regime for Jan. 1, 2013. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)