BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PARIS May 3 French bank BNP Paribas reported a 45 percent fall in first-quarter net income on Friday and pledged to keep cutting costs and staff amid a lackluster economic environment.
France's No. 1 listed bank said quarterly earnings fell to 1.58 billion euros ($2.07 billion) from 2.87 billion in the year-ago period, when profits were boosted by the sale of part of its stake in real-estate subsidiary Klepierre.
The profit figure slightly beat analysts' expectations of 1.53 billion euros, according to an average of analysts' forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.