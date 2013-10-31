PARIS Oct 31 BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 bank, said third-quarter net income rose 2.4 percent as it fought fading growth and a lackluster economic environment in its core European markets with cost cuts.

BNP reported net income of 1.36 billion euros ($1.87 billion), up from 1.33 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 9.29 billion, however, as the euro zone's fragile exit from recession and a fall in fixed-income trading hit both retail and investment banking.

Analysts had forecast net income closer to 1.32 billion euros and revenue closer to 9.31 billion, according to the average of forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)