PARIS Oct 30 BNP Paribas posted a
14.5 percent rise in net income in the third quarter as weakness
in domestic retail was offset by resilience in investment
banking where France's biggest listed bank scaled back its
energy and commodity operations.
BNP Paribas is in the middle of a plan to cut expenses,
increase cross-selling and shift more resources outside Europe
as European banks struggle with tighter regulation and economic
uncertainty.
It said it completed the reduction of its energy and
commodity business, and took additional costs this quarter to
increase investments in order to implement new regulatory rules
in the United States and improve compliance.
BNP said third-quarter net income rose to 1.83 billion euros
($2.01 billion), beating the average of analyst estimates of
1.68 billion in a poll compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It raised its core equity tier 1 ratio by 10 basis points to
10.7 percent, while taking into account a 45 percent dividend
pay-out for 2015. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 10.3 billion
euros, broadly in line with the poll of average 10.24 billion.
BNP fared better than the biggest U.S. banks on average in
investment banking activities during a quarter when worries
about the global impact of Chinese economic weakness weighed.
Revenue from equities grew by 21 percent and was flat in
fixed income, compared with an 11 percent rise and a 19 percent
drop respectively on average for U.S. banks.
French and Italian retail operations weighed on revenue
growth. Pressure from low interest rates and renegotiation of
loans pushed profits down in France. While in Italy BNP has
continued to refocus its business on corporate clients.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
