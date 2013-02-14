BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
PARIS Feb 14 BNP Paribas' liquidity coverage ratio under tougher Basel rules on risk was practically 100 percent at the end of 2012, the French bank's chief executive said.
"It was practically 100 percent at end-2012," Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told a news conference. "(But) we are still waiting for details and methodology, it will be a long road." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)