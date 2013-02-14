Fitch Upgrades Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance and Taiwan Cooperative Securities

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba