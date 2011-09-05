PARIS, Sept 5 European tests in July of banks' ability to withstand financial shocks suggest that banks broadly do not need to be recapitalised, though some might, BNP Paribas Chairman Michel Pebereau said on Monday,

"The stress tests that we carried out in Europe ... lead one to think that it's not obvious today that the banking system needs to be recapitalised, (although) some banks do without a doubt," Pebereau told a conference in Paris. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by David Holmes)