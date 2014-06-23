June 22 French bank BNP Paribas SA is
likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential
settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
U.S. authorities are probing whether BNP Paribas evaded U.S.
sanctions relating primarily to Sudan between 2002 and 2009, and
whether it stripped out identifying information from wire
transfers so they could pass through the U.S. financial system
without raising red flags, sources have said.
BNP Paribas has been negotiating on an almost daily basis
with U.S. authorities for weeks.
The investigation has turned up more than $100 billion in
books and records violations transactions involving Sudan, Iran
and Cuba, one source said on Sunday.
The potential settlement could include BNP Paribas pleading
guilty to a criminal charge of violating the International
Emergency Economic Powers Act, another source familiar with the
matter has said. The potential settlement was first reported by
the Wall Street Journal.
Earlier in the month, Reuters reported that U.S. authorities
negotiating with BNP Paribas at one point suggested that
France's biggest bank pay a penalty as high as $16 billion,
although that was viewed as a negotiating tactic in response to
an offer from BNP Paribas of about $1 billion.
The probes are being conducted by authorities including the
U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney's office in
Manhattan, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Manhattan District
Attorney's office, and the New York Department of Financial
Services.
The New York Department of Financial Services, which
oversees certain banks in NY, has said it will not revoke the
bank's license to operate in New York if BNP Paribas agrees to
other stiff penalties, a source has said.
The state regulator also has sought the termination of more
than a dozen employees as part of the settlement, at least some
of whom have already left.
A BNP Paribas spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in NEW YORK and Supriya Kurane in
BANGALORE; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)