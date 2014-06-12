BRIEF-Kratos awarded subcontract for bandwidth efficient common data link (BE-CDL) test sets
March 14 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
PARIS, June 12 BNP Paribas Chief Operating Officer Georges Chodron de Courcel, 64, is to retire on Sept 30 and be relieved of his duties at the end of June, the French bank announced on Thursday as it wrestles with U.S. authorities over a potential $10 billion dollar fine.
New York's banking regulator asked for de Courcel to go as part of a settlement involving sanctions violations, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on June 5.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
March 14 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Multi-year deal with Norwegian Cruise Line to enhance services across Norwegian Cruise Line brand's fleet of 14 ships
* Sees total revenue $41-$47 million for quarter ending March 31, 2017