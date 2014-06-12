PARIS, June 12 BNP Paribas Chief Operating Officer Georges Chodron de Courcel, 64, is to retire on Sept 30 and be relieved of his duties at the end of June, the French bank announced on Thursday as it wrestles with U.S. authorities over a potential $10 billion dollar fine.

New York's banking regulator asked for de Courcel to go as part of a settlement involving sanctions violations, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on June 5.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson)