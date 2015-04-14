By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Labor Department
revealed on Tuesday it will allow BNP Paribas SA to
continue to manage retirement plans despite its guilty plea last
year to criminal charges that it violated U.S. sanctions against
countries such as Iran.
In a filing slated to be formally published in the Federal
Register on Wednesday, the Labor Department refuted arguments
made by the Public Citizen advocacy group, which had asked the
deparment to reject the French bank's application in order to
help deter future criminal misconduct.
Tight conditions it had imposed on the business would make
it safer in the future, the Labor Department said.
"The interests of plan participants would be better
protected by imposition of the stringent conditions set forth
herein," it said.
In another case, the agency in January held an unusual
public hearing to vet a similar request by Credit Suisse
to continue managing pension plans despite a May
guilty plea to conspiring to help Americans evade taxes.
A decisions on the Credit Suisse case is still out.
BNP Paribas did not have an immediate comment.
In an unprecedented move last year, regulators banned BNP
for a year from conducting certain U.S. dollar transactions, in
addition to imposing a fine of almost $9 billion, dwarfing
monetary sanctions against other banks.
The Labor Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission have typically granted waivers or exemptions that
allow the banks to continue engaging in certain investment and
capital-raising activities, even after those banks violated
criminal or civil fraud laws.
But last year, SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein
publicly started to question that practice, saying the
government has for far too long rubber-stamped waivers requested
by banks that break the law.
As a condition for the exemption from the Labor Department,
BNP should ensure that no employees that were engaged in the
criminal conduct would be involved in the pension business, the
agency said.
It also imposed conditions that had to do with training and
auditing.
Last July, the SEC also separately approved a waiver for BNP
Paribas to permit the bank to continue operating several
investment advisory units in the United States.
In that waiver, Stein issued a dissenting vote on granting
the bank's application.
