WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Labor Department revealed on Tuesday it will allow BNP Paribas SA to continue to manage retirement plans despite its guilty plea last year to criminal charges that it violated U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran.

In a filing slated to be formally published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the Labor Department refuted arguments made by the Public Citizen advocacy group, which had asked the deparment to reject the French bank's application in order to help deter future criminal misconduct.

Tight conditions it had imposed on the business would make it safer in the future, the Labor Department said.

"The interests of plan participants would be better protected by imposition of the stringent conditions set forth herein," it said.

In another case, the agency in January held an unusual public hearing to vet a similar request by Credit Suisse to continue managing pension plans despite a May guilty plea to conspiring to help Americans evade taxes.

A decisions on the Credit Suisse case is still out.

BNP Paribas did not have an immediate comment.

In an unprecedented move last year, regulators banned BNP for a year from conducting certain U.S. dollar transactions, in addition to imposing a fine of almost $9 billion, dwarfing monetary sanctions against other banks.

The Labor Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have typically granted waivers or exemptions that allow the banks to continue engaging in certain investment and capital-raising activities, even after those banks violated criminal or civil fraud laws.

But last year, SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein publicly started to question that practice, saying the government has for far too long rubber-stamped waivers requested by banks that break the law.

As a condition for the exemption from the Labor Department, BNP should ensure that no employees that were engaged in the criminal conduct would be involved in the pension business, the agency said.

It also imposed conditions that had to do with training and auditing.

Last July, the SEC also separately approved a waiver for BNP Paribas to permit the bank to continue operating several investment advisory units in the United States.

In that waiver, Stein issued a dissenting vote on granting the bank's application. (Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)