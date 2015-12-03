PARIS Dec 3 Belgian bank BNP Paribas Fortis
said on Thursday that it plans to reduce its workforce by 7.1
percent over the next three years as it adjusts its retail
network to focus on growth in online banking.
The workforce will fall to 13,675 employees by the end of
2018 from 14,725 currently, a reduction of 1,050, the bank said,
confirming a report in Belgium's L'Echo daily.
The bank said the workforce cut was part of an investment
plan to adapt as clients demand more services online.
