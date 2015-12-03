PARIS Dec 3 Belgian bank BNP Paribas Fortis said on Thursday that it plans to reduce its workforce by 7.1 percent over the next three years as it adjusts its retail network to focus on growth in online banking.

The workforce will fall to 13,675 employees by the end of 2018 from 14,725 currently, a reduction of 1,050, the bank said, confirming a report in Belgium's L'Echo daily.

The bank said the workforce cut was part of an investment plan to adapt as clients demand more services online. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)