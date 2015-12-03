(Adds further details, background)

PARIS Dec 3 Belgian bank BNP Paribas Fortis plans to reduce its workforce by 7.1 percent over the next three years, it said on Thursday, as it adapts its retail network to focus on a growth in online banking.

BNP Paribas Fortis said its workforce will fall to 13,675 employees by the end of 2018 from 14,725 currently, a reduction of 1,050, the bank said, confirming a report in Belgium's L'Echo daily.

French parent BNP Paribas, which bought Fortis Bank in a rescue deal at the height of the financial crisis, is like its rivals cutting costs in its branch networks, where low interest rates and consumer belt-tightening pressures revenues.

In France, BNP closed 52 retail branches in 2014 and another 50 in the first half of this year, according to CFDT union.

Overall BNP Paribas had 7,000 retail branches at the end of 2014, down from 7,200 in 2011, while the retail banking workforce had been cut to 135,000 from 144,000, according to its annual report. (Reporting by James Regan and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)