June 17 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Matt Joyce as portfolio manager within its multi-asset solutions group, headed by Charles Janssen.

Joyce, who will be based in London, is to join the active asset allocation team led by Chief Information Officer Colin Graham.

He previously worked at Schroders Investment Management Ltd as a multi-asset analyst and fund manager. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)