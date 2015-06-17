BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
June 17 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Matt Joyce as portfolio manager within its multi-asset solutions group, headed by Charles Janssen.
Joyce, who will be based in London, is to join the active asset allocation team led by Chief Information Officer Colin Graham.
He previously worked at Schroders Investment Management Ltd as a multi-asset analyst and fund manager. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
CHIBA, April 4 A supply gap is likely to open up in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry if new projects are not sanctioned, said Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Michael Wirth at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Japan.