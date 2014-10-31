Fitch: China Credit Derivatives Progress, but Hurdles Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spotlight: China Credit Derivatives https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894966 SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 21 (Fitch) Recent measures introduced to kick-start China's credit derivative market are a step forward, but are likely to only result in a gradual market expansion in line with broader economic reforms, says Fitch Ratings. The country's derivative market remains constrained by regulatory issues that