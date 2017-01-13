BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
Jan 13 Investment management firm BNY Mellon appointed Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive of exchange traded funds.
McCarthy joins from Nasdaq, where he was vice president and head of exchange traded product listings.
At BNY Mellon, he will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive of global structured products and alternative investment services business. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island