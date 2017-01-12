BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 BNY Mellon on Thursday named Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive officer, exchange-traded funds.
McCarthy joins from Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc, where he was vice president and head of exchange-traded product listings & trading.
He will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon's global structured products and alternative investment services business, the company said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.