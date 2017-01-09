(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Michael Silane was promoted, and paragraph 2 to say he joined in 2003)

Jan 6 BNY Mellon Wealth Management promoted Michael Silane to regional managing director for portfolio management in the Southwest U.S.

Silane, who joined BNY Mellon in 2003 from Bank of America, will work with six portfolio teams across the region on investment and wealth planning.

Silane will report to Shannon Kennedy, president for Southwest U.S. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)