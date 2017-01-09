BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its JV with Trinseo - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 9 BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Scott Fleming as national sales director to lead the firm's U.S. sales and business development team.
Fleming, who joined the company in 2015 as Rocky Mountain regional president, has earlier worked at The Bank of Tampa, Wells Fargo Advisors and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Fleming will report to Tom Dicker, the president of U.S. markets for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri