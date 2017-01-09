Jan 9 BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Scott Fleming as national sales director to lead the firm's U.S. sales and business development team.

Fleming, who joined the company in 2015 as Rocky Mountain regional president, has earlier worked at The Bank of Tampa, Wells Fargo Advisors and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Fleming will report to Tom Dicker, the president of U.S. markets for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)