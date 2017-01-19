Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said
on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as net
interest revenue rose and expenses fell.
The world's largest custodian bank's net income attributable
to common shareholders rose to $822 million in the three months
ended Dec. 31 from $637 million a year ago.
Earnings per share increased to 77 cents from 57 cents.
Provision for credit losses fell 95.7 percent to $7 million.
Revenue from interest rose nearly 9.3 percent to $831
million, while non-interest expenses dropped 2.3 percent to
$2.63 billion.
Assets under management was $1.65 trillion as of Dec. 31,
slightly lower than $1.72 trillion as of Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)