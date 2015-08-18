WASHINGTON Aug 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
will pay $14.8 million to settle charges it violated
federal bribery laws by providing student internships to family
members of government officials affiliated with a Middle Eastern
sovereign wealth fund, U.S. regulators said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank failed
to evaluate the family members through its "highly competitive
internship program" with "stringent" standards, and the people
it hired did not meet the criteria usually required.
The bank is settling the case without admitting or denying
the charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)