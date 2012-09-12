Sept 12 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp
on Wednesday sold $550 million of Series C non-cumulative
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP
Morgan, and Bank of New York Mellon were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
AMT $550 MLN COUPON 5.2 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL
TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/20/2012
MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B CALLABLE 09/20/2017