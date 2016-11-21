BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a part of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Stephanie Giroux to lead its regional portfolio managers serving the high net worth residents of Westchester, New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut.
As regional managing director and team leader for portfolio management in the firm's White Plains, New York office, Giroux will be responsible for building advisory teams, customized client solutions and growing the wealth management business.
Giroux was previously a senior investment strategist and regional investment manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank, a part of Wells Fargo & Co.
She will be reporting to BNY Mellon Wealth Management Managing Director Bob Schwerdel. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
