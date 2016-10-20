(Recasts throughout to include analysts comments on potential
By Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber
Oct 20 BNY Mellon Corp, the world's
largest assets custodian, could be in the hunt for an
acquisition to build its investment management arm, which
analysts said could benefit from an exchange-traded fund
provider to retail investors.
Kyle Sanders, an equity analyst at Edward Jones, said the
bank may expand its reach with ETFs, adding that there will be
no shortage of potential takeover targets as consolidation
accelerates in the U.S. asset management industry.
"Consolidation is an absolute necessity," Sanders said. "If
you are not a top 15 asset manager, you're looking to marry up."
BNY Mellon's investment arm manages about $1.7 trillion in
assets and counts big institutional investors as its
bread-and-butter clients.
BNY Mellon Chief Executive Officer Gerald Hassell did not
rule out being a buyer as the market punishes smaller asset
managers with underperforming funds.
"I do think there will be further consolidation," Hassell
said after an analyst asked if BNY Mellon might buy. "It's going
to be a scale business. We're always mindful of looking at our
portfolio the right way from a business and shareholder
perspective. So we'll see."
Hassell made his remarks during a conference call after the
company reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on
Thursday. Its shares rose nearly 4 percent to $42.02.
Mitchell Harris, who runs BNY Mellon's investment management
arm, put a finer point on the outlook for small, struggling
asset managers.
"If you don't have good performance you're not going to
survive," Harris said on the same call. "So you're going to see
a lot of (bottom half) equity performers having to merge or get
out of the market. It's not sustainable."
Actively managed stock funds, in particular, have been hurt
by investor withdrawals in a long-running trend favoring less
expensive index mutual funds and ETFs.
Earlier this month, Janus Capital Group Inc agreed
to sell itself to U.K.-based Henderson Group Plc for
about $2.6 billion. The deal gives more scale to Janus as it
will be part of a London-based money manager with about $320
billion in assets. Janus has struggled as investors have pulled
money from its funds.
Many analysts and executives in the asset management
industry see the deal as a tipping point for more consolidation.
Gabelli & Co analyst Mac Sykes sees Cohen & Steers Inc
and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc as potential
targets.
Cohen & Steers is relatively small, managing about $61
billion in assets, with a big focus on real estate investing.
But the company is not struggling.
Its shares are up 32 percent in the past 12 months, and this
week reported a 19 percent increase in third-quarter revenue
from a year ago. The company also collected $2.2 billion in net
deposits from investors in the third quarter.
Cohen & Steers did not return a message seeking comment.
By contrast, assets under management at Waddell & Reed
declined by 9 percent to $86 billion in the second quarter.
Its stock is down 49 percent in the past year and CEO Philip
Sanders said in July, "The company is not without challenges."
Third-quarter results are due on Oct. 25. The company declined
to comment.
Sanders at Edward Jones said another potential takeover
target could be ETF-provider WisdomTree Investments Inc
as a bolt-on acquisition for a larger asset manager.
WisdomTree shares are down 42 percent over the past 12
months. Net withdrawals from its ETFs totaled $12.7 billion in
the first nine months of this year, according to research by
State Street Global Advisors. The company did not return a
message seeking comment.
Gabelli's Sykes said it was more likely that large Asian
firms would be buyers of U.S. fund firms. He pointed to a string
of recent deals, such as Nomura Holdings Inc's purchase
of a 41 percent stake in American Century Investments, completed
in May.
