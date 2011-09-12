BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bloomberg: BNY Mellon pulls sale of debt division
* Alcentra has $17 billion in funds
Sept 12 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) has pulled the sale of its Alcentra debt unit, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
A BNY Mellon spokesman said the company would not comment. Citing sources it did not name, Bloomberg had previously reported the New York custody bank was seeking buyers for Alcentra.
The asset management business focuses on sub-investment grade debt and has about $17 billion in its funds, according to its website. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: