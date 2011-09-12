* Bloomberg: BNY Mellon pulls sale of debt division

* Alcentra has $17 billion in funds

Sept 12 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) has pulled the sale of its Alcentra debt unit, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A BNY Mellon spokesman said the company would not comment. Citing sources it did not name, Bloomberg had previously reported the New York custody bank was seeking buyers for Alcentra.

The asset management business focuses on sub-investment grade debt and has about $17 billion in its funds, according to its website. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)